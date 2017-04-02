USC Fan Battling ALS Makes It To Dallas For National Final

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

DALLAS, TX - Clifford Orr is longtime South Carolina women's basketball fan and his favorite player is A'ja Wilson. Despite suffering from ALS, he made it to Dallas to see the Gamecocks play in the national championship game.

Earlier this season, Wilson visited Orr in his home because it's very difficult for him to travel to games. Well now, Orr is doing the visiting as he returns to his hometown near the Dallas area. He is able to see Wilson and the Gamecocks play in person on the biggest stage of women's college basketball.

He's confident that that team can win and he's hoping he can witness history at the American Airlines Center as the South Carolina plays Mississippi State Sunday night.

