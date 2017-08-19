USC Fan Fest Is A Hit At Colonial Life Arena

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - After their second scrimmage the football team and the USC fall sports programs had a Fan Fest at Colonial Life Arena Saturday afternoon.

Players were stationed all over the CLA and Gamecock fans from near and far were able to get autograph and interact with the student athletes before their seasons begin. Coach Muschamp and his staff were in attendance to sign 2017 posters.

Cocky was also there today and he signed autographs for fans as well. The fans both young and old had a great time. Chris, from Iva, SC made it Fan Fest for the first time. He lives in the Upstate and admits it's tough for him during football season.

"Iva is too close to Clemson. It's rough. When you go to Anderson, that's 20 minutes from where we live and there's nothing but Clemson. But this was pretty good. It was first year so we really enjoyed it."

Other fans came in from Pennsylvania and Connecticut to take part in USC's Fan Fest as well. One couple visited their daughter who is a USC freshman this year and stopped into the Fan Fest and never saw anything like it where they are from in Pennsylvania.

Five-year-old Gamecock fan Logan may have given the best prediction for USC football fans. When asked how good will the Gamecocks be this season Logan simply said, "Undefeated!"

