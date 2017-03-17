(Photo: USA TODAY Sports)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina fans want their chance to prove their squad is a rising team in men's college basketball.

Sunday night, they'll get their shot against arguably the best college basketball program of the last 30 years, the Duke Blue Devils.

The Gamecocks earned the right to play the them with a 93-73 win over Marquette in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Greenville. It was USC's first win the NCAA Tournament since 1973.

In the stands after the game, some Gamecock fans could be heard chanting, "we want Duke."

The second-seeded Blue Devils got past their first-round opponent, Troy, hours before the Gamecocks got their historic victory.

USC Head Coach Frank Martin said after the game he'd spent some time reviewing film of Duke to get ready for his next opponent.

"We need to be really good to compete with a team like Duke," Martin said.

USC and Duke are set to tip off at roughly 8:45 Sunday night.

