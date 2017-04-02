USC Fans Jump In the Fountain to Celebrate Win

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Once again, the party was at the fountain.

Moments after the USC women's basketball team won the national title, fans once swarmed to the fountain at the Thomas Cooper Library. Hundreds of students were there, and quite a bit of them took a dip.

We even saw one guy do a belly flop.

It's now become a bit of a tradition. Fans have gone to the fountain in Five Points and the library watering hole to celebrate the last few wins.

The Gamecocks defeated Mississippi State 67-55 Sunday night to secure their first-ever national championship in women's college basketball.

