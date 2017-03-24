USC Fans Take a Dip, Party After the Baylor Win

(Photo: SGTV)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina fans once again had a blast celebrating a win by USC's men's basketball team.

Moments after the Baylor, college students from Five Points to the USC campus took to the streets to celebrate.

Some, for whatever reason, decided to jump into fountains in the area. A few were caught splashing around in the one in Five Points. Police got there shortly afterward.

And over at the Thomas Cooper Library, a few fans took a dip there too.

South Carolina next plays Florida in the Elite Eight Sunday at 2 p.m. in a game that will be broadcast on WLTX

