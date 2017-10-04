USC Fires Volleyball Coach Scott Swanson

Scott Swanson (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The University of South Carolina has fired head volleyball coach Scott Swanson after seven seasons.

USC Athletics Director Ray Tanner made that announcement Wednesday afternoon.

“We appreciate the dedication and hard work that Coach Swanson has brought to this program over the past seven years,” said Tanner. “However, I have made a decision that in the best interest of the program, we needed to make a change and have new leadership. We wish Coach Swanson all the best in his future endeavors.”

Swanson has an overall record of 101-99 (.505), and went 35-80 (.304) in SEC matches. The team did not make the postseason during his tenure.

The school has named Dottie Hampton as interim head coach and Shonda Cole will be associate head coach.

Hampton was the team’s recruiting coordinator and assistant coach, and is in her fourth year with the Gamecocks. Prior to coming to Columbia, Hampton was an assistant at Butler, Pittsburgh, George Mason and Indiana, and was the head coach for Niagara in 2012.

Cole is one of the most decorated players in Gamecock volleyball history, earning All-America and All-Region honors during her career. She entered the Gamecock Athletics Hall of Fame in 2016. Cole is in her third season coaching at Carolina and has also played professionally and coached at the high school level before coming back to her alma mater.

“Dottie and Shonda will provide great leadership for the team for the remainder of the season,” said Tanner.

