USC Football Lands In-State Recruit

Cane Bay High School QB/FS RJ Roderick

COLUMBIA, SC - Some good news for Gamecock fans as Will Muschamp lands in-state recruit RJ Roderick out of Cane Bay High School.

Roderick was in the first of many of Muschamp's camps today and he officially committed this Saturday evening. The Summerville native starred as a quarterback and safety for the Cobras this past season but he'll join the Gamecocks as a defensive back.

The three-star defensive back graduates in 2018 but is expected to enroll in January as he joins USC defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson's secondary at USC.

Roderick generated nearly 2400 yards of offense and 28 touchdowns for the Cobras last season and is the sixth commit for the Gamecock class of 2018.

