Sedee Keita (Photo: Logan Bowles-USA TODAY Sports)

Oxford, MS (WLTX) - South Carolina head men's basketball coach Frank Martin has suspended freshman forward Sedee Keita just hours before the team's regular-season finale game.

Martin said Keita violated team policy, but did not elaborate.

Keita is a backup on the team, and averages 1.4 points and 2.3 rebounds. He's played in 23 games.

