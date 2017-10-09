USC Freshman Gets Weekly SEC Soccer Award

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - The awards and honors keep coming in for South Carolina and this one is for a freshman on the USC women's soccer team.

Luciana Zullo was named SEC freshman of the week. She had 3 points this week including two goals in USC's comeback win over Mississippi State last Thursday.

She also had an assist as the Gamecocks shutout the Razorbacks 2-0 on Sunday. Her 9 points lead all of USC's freshmen this season.

Zullo and the No.3 ranked Gamecocks host Vanderbilt this Sunday and will look for their 11th straight win.

