USC Freshmen Shine In Latest Win

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - The USC women's soccer team returned to the pitch Sunday night. A packed Stone Stadium came out to watch head coach Shelley Smith and the number three ranked Gamecocks bounce back after their first loss of the season as they take on High Point.

It took a little while for the Gamecocks to figure out the Panthers but they did late in the first half and it resulted in goals.

At the 32nd minute Brueklen Woodard feeds Luciana Zullo in the box. She turns, fires and scores. Zullo's first career goal gives USC the early advantage much to the delight of Gamecock fans.

Later in the half senior Savannah McCaskilll was looking to score but fell on her shot attempt. She hits the floor but Sarah Eskew swoops in and finds the back of the net. Two freshmen score their first goals as Gamecocks in last 13 minutes of the first half.

USC cruises with a 3-0 win over High Point. They are now 3-1 overall and 3-0 at Stone Stadium.

© 2017 WLTX-TV