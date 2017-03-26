USC Gamecocks Return to Hero's Welcome in Columbia

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The South Carolina men's basketball team got a rousing welcome home late Sunday night, as the team returned to Columbia after earning their first Final Four berth in school history.

The team arrived at ceremony in front of the Colonial Life Arena around 11:15 p.m. There to greet them was a crowd that, although there is no official estimate, was well over a thousand people.

People were packed side-by-side all across the plaza in front of the basketball aren, to see the team raise the trophy they received for winning the East Region.

"Next week we're going to keep fighting for you," Coach Frank Martin told the crowd.

"The fact that you guys come and travel to all of our games is tremendous, and we feel the energy and we play for you guys," guard Duane Notice said.

In an amusing moment during the event, the players and the crowd pleaded with USC President Dr. Harris Pastides to let students have the day off Monday, chanting "cancel class" over and over. Pastides did not commit to a decision one way or the other at that moment, but said he needed to 'think it over,' and even tossed out the idea of a delayed opening.

Later, however, he tweeted that the school would still be in session.

"Sorry students," Pastides wrote. "If we cancel classes tomorrow, what would we do after a WBB [women's basketball] win tomorrow? You had fun today. Go to class tomorrow!"

Hours earlier, the Gamecocks defeated Florida 77-70 at Madison Square Garden to continue their historic and amazing playoff run. After going 44 years with no NCAA Tournament wins, the Gamecocks have now won four in the last nine days.

The team also set a new school record with 26 wins.

The men's basketball team will play Gonzaga on Saturday in the National Semifinal game.

