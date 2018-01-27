USC Gets Commitment From Florida Guard

COLUMBIA, SC - Hours after USC lost to No.14 Texas Tech they got some good news. Saturday night combo guard Jermaine Couisnard out of Monteverde Academy in Florida committed to South Carolina. He made the announcement on his Twitter page.

The East Chicago native chose USC over Virginia Tech, Louisville and Illinois. He is the first verbal commit for the 2018 recruiting class and is rated as three-star prospect.

I Would Like To Announce That I Will Be Attending The University Of South Carolina #GameCocks 🐔 pic.twitter.com/EQcfiDLRfB — Jermaine Couisnard (@The__Future11) January 28, 2018

The family just got bigger and stronger by one 🐔🏀💪🏼 — Frank Martin (@FrankMartin_SC) January 28, 2018

