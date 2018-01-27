USC Gets Commitment From Florida Guard

COLUMBIA, SC - Hours after USC lost to No.14 Texas Tech they got some good news. Saturday night combo guard Jermaine Couisnard out of Monteverde Academy in Florida committed to South Carolina. He made the announcement on his Twitter page.
The East Chicago native chose USC over Virginia Tech, Louisville and Illinois. He is the first verbal commit for the 2018 recruiting class and is rated as three-star prospect.
© 2018 WLTX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs