(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - USC had two close tough losses and they aimed to avoid the sweep as they hosted the Vanderbilt Commodores for game three of their series on Saturday at Founders Park.

Adam Hill on the bump for the Gamecocks and the righty had himself a day. Hill tossed 11 strikeouts in six innings with no hits. Those 11 Ks tied a career high for the sophomore. He wasn't fully aware of his no-hit streak.

"I was just kind of locked in, just trying to get outs and do what I can. I really didn't even notice but I mean around the 7th I noticed but my pitch count was pretty high so I kind of knew I need to just to try to throw strikes as much as I could," Hill said

Hill got all the run support he needed in the bottom of the second. Two men on and one out for LT Tolbert and the sophomore launches one to right field over the fence for USC.

Tolbert's second homer run of the year is good for three runs. The Gamecocks win the series finale 6-1 over Vanderbilt.

"Yeah I mean I'm seeing it well and I'm starting to get a lot more confident," Tolbert said. He hit his second home run in three days for Carolina. "You know I know I need to step up right now and do more things. I like that pressure."

South Carolina head coach Chad Holbrook feels that this was a must win game for the Gamecocks given they lost a one run game and a 13 inning affair to Vanderbilt in this series.

"I just told the team you're going to look back at that number seven win in the league and say that was an awfully big one just because our back were against the wall," Holbrook said.

"You know it'll all be read about that we lost the series and that's ok. But like I told our guys they don't count how many series wins you have they count how many games you win and hopefully they'll take a deep breath and will continue to evolve into a championship caliber type team."

The Gamecocks improve to 21-10 on the year and are second in the SEC East. They play North Carolina this Tuesday in Charlotte.

BEFORE THE GAME

Dawn Staley has traveled home to Philadelphia and back to South Carolina being honored along the way for her first national title.

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

Staley and the Gamecocks were at Founders Park today and Staley threw out the first pitch before Carolina's series finale against Vanderbilt. . Staley is a Hall Of Famer and displayed a nice arm as well.

.@dawnstaley of the national championship @GamecockWBB team throws out the 1st pitch for USC's finale against Vanderbilt @WLTX pic.twitter.com/eH0qYpmtEw — Joe Cook (@JoeCookSports) April 8, 2017

Remember the women's basketball team's championship parade is Sunday at 3 pm and you can watch it on WLTX.com and WLTX Facebook Live on the News19 Facebook Page.

"Yeah I mean I'm seeing it well and I'm starting to get a lot more confident," Tolbert said. He hit his second home run in three days for Carolina. "You know I know I need to step up right now and do more things. I like that pressure.

© 2017 WLTX-TV