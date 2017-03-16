USC Greats Reflect On Last NCAA Win For Carolina

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

GREENVILLE, SC - It's been over 40 years since the last time the South Carolina men's basketball team won a NCAA tournament game. Fortunately there are a couple of guys who can still talk about that game.

USC Hall of Famers Alex English and Casey Manning were teammates and roommates during the 1973-1974 season. English recorded a double-double while Manning provided a spark off the bench in South Carolina's 90-85 win over Southwestern Louisiana in the NCAA East Regional Consolation game in Houston, Texas on March 17, 1973.

The two are also still heavily involved with the Gamecock program years later. Manning is a color analyst for 107.5 The Game USC men's basketball broadcast while English is an avid USC alum who helps current players and appears on WLTX with his "English Lessons" segments which focuses on both South Carolina basketball programs.

They recalled that victory for USC and also gave their views on what the current team needs to do to end a 44 year drought in the NCAA tournament for South Carolina in the this insightful video.

