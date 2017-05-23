USC Guard Ends Playing Career Due to Injury

(Photo: GamecocksOnline.com)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina men's basketball guard TeMarcus Blanton is ending his playing career with the Gamecocks because of an ongoing injury.

Blanton and the school announced Tuesday the news about the rising junior.

“After visiting with TeMarcus, he just cannot get his body to respond to continue to play basketball,” Gamecock head coach Frank Martin said. “It absolutely breaks my heart that somebody with such incredible spirit can no longer play, however, he will continue to be a big part of Gamecock basketball.”

Blanton suffered a serious injury to his hip during his freshman year during the 2014-15 season. He needed surgery, and required months of rehabilitation. He was able to return to the team for the 2015-16 season, but he's unable to keep going.

He'll remain part of the program while he works toward his degree in interdisciplinary studies. He'll earn his degree next May.

Blanton issued this statement on Twitter:

“First off, I would just like to thank God for every blessing that he has blessed me with throughout my lifetime. From the bad times to the good times you were always there to make sure I made the best decision. Secondly, I would like to thank my family for always making a way to allow me to be successful. I literally do not know what I would be without y'all! Thirdly, I want to sincerely thank the coaches and the University of South Carolina for making me a better ball player and turning me into a better man. Lastly, thank you to all my friends and teammates for supporting me and my journey that basketball has taken me on, especially on the ride to the Final Four. THANK YOU EVERYONE! But my journey of basketball has come to an end. I suffered a serious hip injury that no one thought I was going to be able to come back from. But God allowed me to beat the odds and fight. I'm grateful and highly thankful for still having the opportunity to earn my degree at the University of South Carolina. Thank you BASKETBALL for finding a way for me, but this is my goodbye to you and my playing days. Time to begin a new career in life. Forever a Gamecock! #GamecockNation #ForeverToThee #SecuredTheBag #FinalFour”

Even though I still ask why? I have accepted and very happy that the Lord created a different route for me. 🙏🏾🏀🐔 #Gamecock4Life #Forever pic.twitter.com/33dfxw8kvP — TeMarcus Blanton (@T_gotgame) May 23, 2017

Blanton played in a total of 29 games, averaging 1.4 points and 1.0 rebounds a game. His best game last season was when he scores 12 points against Kentucky in January.

Blanton has excelled in the classroom at Carolina, earning SEC Academic Honor Roll accolades each year of his career.

© 2017 WLTX-TV