USC Hoops: A'ja Wilson And Kalea Davis Hold Court At NCAA Press Conf.
South Carolina opens the NCAA tournament against UNC Asheville at home. A'ja Wilson and Kaela Davis talk about playing without 4-time All-SEC center Alaina Coates and what they see from UNC Asheville.
wltx 1:25 PM. EDT March 16, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Woman Found Dead Worked For Lexington Sheriff
-
Missing Teen Found Safe
-
What You'll Find Inside the Bowling Alley, Quaker Steak Off Shop Road
-
My Videolicious Video
-
Triad Couple With Sick Baby In Hospice Gets Married
-
Newberry Farmers Protect Crops Before Frost
-
Woman's Body Found in West Columbia
-
Frank Martin Breaks Down The NCAA Experience
-
Lexington Deputies Search for Missing Teen
-
Arrest Made in Sumter Stabbing Death
More Stories
-
Suspects Steal Cash, Medicine from Columbia Man in…Mar 16, 2017, 12:19 p.m.
-
HuHot Mongolian Grill in Harbison ClosesMar 16, 2017, 1:29 p.m.
-
Ex-Shaw Wing-Vice Commander Pleads Guilty to Child PornMar 16, 2017, 10:56 a.m.