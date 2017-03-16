USC Hoops: A'ja Wilson And Kalea Davis Hold Court At NCAA Press Conf.

South Carolina opens the NCAA tournament against UNC Asheville at home. A'ja Wilson and Kaela Davis talk about playing without 4-time All-SEC center Alaina Coates and what they see from UNC Asheville.

wltx 1:25 PM. EDT March 16, 2017

