USC Hoops: Dawn Staley On Facing Mizzou On The Road And SEC Success
Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks are closing in on four regular SEC titles but the Mizzou Tigers stand in their way. The Gamecocks will be on the road this Sunday taking on Mizzou. Head Coach Dawn Staley talks about the matchup and USC's succe
wltx 2:56 PM. EST February 17, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Worker Suspended Trying To Stay Safe
-
Challenges For Medical Marijuana Bill
-
Man Accused of Planning Roof-Style Attack
-
Search for Endangered Person
-
WLTX Breaking News
-
Man Accused of Planning Roof-Inspired Attack
-
Group Protests SCE&G Hikes For Reactors
-
Ways To Save: Your credit card isn't safe without this
-
Boy challenges N.C. deputy to dance-off
-
Examining The Executive Order
More Stories
-
'We Are Going to Fight for Jobs' Trump Tells Boeing CrowdFeb 17, 2017, 2:20 p.m.
-
Three People Stabbed During Columbia Bar FightFeb 17, 2017, 2:27 p.m.
-
Woman Says She was Punished for Not Showing Up to…Feb 16, 2017, 11:09 p.m.