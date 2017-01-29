USC Hoops: Dawn Staley On Tennessee Matchup And Pat Summitt's Legacy

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Two Shot in Elloree by Neighbor
-
Andrea Mock Returns to News19
-
Law Puts Confederate Flag back in York Co. Courthouse
-
Court issues stay for detainees with visas
-
Mother, Son Killed in Lexington Crash
-
Deputies Arrest Man for Home Invasion
-
Deputies: Bond Denied for Man Who Shot Teen
-
DJJ Director Resigns Following Report
-
Upstate Toddler Found Safe this Morning
-
Former USC Perry Orth On QB Training With QB1 Athletics
More Stories
-
The latest updates on the president's travel banJan 29, 2017, 12:04 p.m.
-
Windy, Seasonable SundayJan 28, 2017, 4:42 p.m.
-
Gamecocks Get Road Win At MizzouJan 28, 2017, 11:34 p.m.