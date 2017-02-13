USC Hoops: Former Gamecocks React To USC's Loss At UConn

South Carolina plays well but eventually falls to UConn 66-55 in Storrs, Ct. Former USC women's basketball players Asia Dozier and Khadijah Sessions talk about what they saw in the game at USC's official watch party at Wild Wings Cafe.

wltx 11:50 PM. EST February 13, 2017

