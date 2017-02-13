USC Hoops: Frank Martin On Arkansas Matchup And SEC Player Of The Year
South Carolina hosts Arkansas on Wednesday night and head coach Frank Martin talks about the Gamecocks matchup against the Razorbacks and whether or not Sindarius Thornwell should be in the SEC Player of the Year race.
wltx 4:25 PM. EST February 13, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Police: Juvenile Shot, in Critical Condition
-
Dashcam Video: High Speed Chase in Kershaw County
-
USC Hoops: Dawn Staley On Facing UConn
-
Sumter Woman Charged with Child Neglect
-
Healing and Peace Interfaith Ceremony
-
Man Killed on Way to His Brother's Funeral
-
Suspect Still at Large After Chase, Manhunt
-
Active Shooting Near Killian Road
-
Man Found Dead in Home in Lexington
-
Man Arrested in Connection to Fatal Waffle House Shooting
More Stories
-
Suspect Flips Car, Keep Going During High-Speed…Feb 13, 2017, 12:30 p.m.
-
SC Dept. of Education Overpaid Districts $6MFeb 13, 2017, 5:09 p.m.
-
Woman Shot at Zombie Apocalypse Event in the MidlandsFeb 13, 2017, 1:08 p.m.