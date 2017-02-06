USC Hoops" Frank Martin On His Team Leading The SEC
South Carolina men's basketball head coach Frank Martin holds his weekly press conference after earning first place in the SEC. He talks about what it means for his team being number one in the conference and what they'll need to do going forward.
wltx 4:40 PM. EST February 06, 2017
