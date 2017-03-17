USC Hoops: Gamecocks On Ending NCAA Tournament Drought

PJ Dozier, Justin Mckie, Duane Notice and Rakym Felder talk about USC's 93-73 win over Marquette in the first round which ended a 44 year drought in the NCAA tournament for South Carolina.

wltx 4:57 AM. EDT March 18, 2017

