USC Hoops: Sindarius Thornwell Talks SEC Play And POY Consideration

The newly ranked No19 Gamecocks will be on the road to face LSU on Wednesday and senior guard Sindarius Thornwell talks about the games ahead, what USC needs to improve on offensively and being considered for player of the year awards.

wltx 2:33 PM. EST January 30, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories