USC Legends On 1973 NCAA Win And Marquette Matchup For Gamecocks

Former USC greats Alex English and Casey Manning remember winning USC's last game in the NCAA tournament what the current Gamecocks need to do to end the 44 year drought for the Gamecocks men's team in the NCAA tournament.

wltx 12:37 PM. EDT March 17, 2017

