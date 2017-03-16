USC Legends On 1973 NCAA Win And Marquette Matchup For Gamecocks
Former USC greats Alex English and Casey Manning remember winning USC's last game in the NCAA tournament what the current Gamecocks need to do to end the 44 year drought for the Gamecocks men's team in the NCAA tournament.
wltx 12:55 AM. EDT March 17, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Fatal I-77 wreck Affects Traffic For Hours
-
SLED To Investigate Sumter Missing Woman Case
-
Woman Found Dead Worked For Lexington Sheriff
-
What You'll Find Inside the Bowling Alley, Quaker Steak Off Shop Road
-
Former police chief weighs in on AMBER Alert
-
Sen. John Courson indicted on ethics charges
-
Woman's Body Found in West Columbia
-
Triad Couple With Sick Baby In Hospice Gets Married
-
Frank Martin Breaks Down The NCAA Experience
-
S.A. goldfish goes viral
More Stories
-
Sen. John Courson Indicted on Ethics ChargesMar 16, 2017, 11:56 p.m.
-
Troopers Confirm I-77 Accident FatalityMar 16, 2017, 8:23 p.m.
-
Missing Sumter Woman's Son Says Her Disappearance…Mar 16, 2017, 6:25 p.m.