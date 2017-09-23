USC Star Bryson Allen-Williams Out for the Year with Injury

Colubmia, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams is out for the year.
USC Coach Will Muschamp confirmed after Saturday's 17-16 win over Louisiana Tech that Williams has a shoulder injury that will keep him on the sidelines for the remainder of this season.
It was announced before the game that Allen-Williams would not play, but at the time, it wasn't clear that he'd suffered a severe injury.
"Hate that I can't finish the year with my brother but it's a minor setback for a major comeback!" he wrote on Twitter.
He added, "After talking with Coach Muschamp, doctors, and my family, I will be getting surgery on my shoulder this week."
He will take a medical redshirt, which means he'll retain his year of eligibility from this year. He is a senior on the team.
Williams said he will return to the team.
Allen-Williams is considered one of the Gamecocks top defenders.
