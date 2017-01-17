USC Linebacker Picked For SEC Leadership Council

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

Known as a leader on the field USC"s Bryson Allen-Williams is also leading off the field for the Gamecocks. The rising senior linebacker was selected to SEC leadership council. He will represent South Carolina in the first SEC Football Student-Athlete Leadership Council. The announcement came on Tuesday.

This group will give feedback on conference and NCAA rules, and help communicate student athlete issue to the conference.Their first meeting is February 4 in Birmingham.

Allen-Williams, a broadcast journalism major who also interested in political science, was second on the team in tackles (75) and tackles for loss (8.5) in his junior campaign for the Gamecocks.

