USC Lose Another Tough Game To Florida

GAINESVILLE, FL - In Gainesville the Gamecocks were just one win away from a SEC series victory over Florida in what was a back and forth game three.

Carlos Cortes, the standout USC freshman, doubles to right field in the fifth inning to five USC a 3-2 lead.

Then Chris Cullen breaks a 3-3 tie with a two run shot to left field in the seventh inning. Gamecocks up 5-3.

Same score in the bottom of the 8th but the Gators got three on which set the table for JJ Schwartz. With one swing he gives Florida the lead for good.

The grand slam from Schwartz dooms the Gamecocks. The Gators win the tie-breaker 7-5 with the homer.

USC falls to third in the SEC East with a 9-9 mark. The Gamecocks will have some time off before they host SEC East Leader Kentucky at Founder's Park this coming Friday.

