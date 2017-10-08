Oct 7, 2017; Columbia, SC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp checks on injured South Carolina Gamecocks tight end K.C. Crosby (3) in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeff Blake, Jeff Blake)

COLUMBIA, SC - Sunday night during his weekly teleconference Will Muschamp said that South Carolina is a tight end short.

KC Crosby is out for the season with a fractured lower fibula. It's the same injury that has sidelined Deebo Samuel. There is no timetable for Samuel's return but Crosby will undergo surgery this week and is confirmed out for the season.

The junior tight end, out of Bamberg-Ehrhardt, caught his first two passes of the season in USC's 48-22 win over Arkansas. He finishes his junior campaign with two receptions for 11 yards. Crosby has been used a lot as a blocker this season.

Last year Crosby showed his receiving skills with four touchdowns and 237 receiving yards on 23 catches.

Muschamp said Kiel Pollard will be the next man up to replace Crosby.

South Carolina travels to Knoxville to face the Volunteers this Saturday at noon.

