USC Men Back In Ap Top 25 Rankings

The South Carolina Gamecocks men's basketball team is back in the AP Top 25 Polls.

The rankings were released this afternoon and USC comes in at Number 24.

The Gamecocks have been ranked as high as 16 this season. They've also appeared in the poll at 20 and 22 earlier this year.

This week will be huge for a newly ranked South Carolina team that has four straight SEC games to go with a 14-3 overall record.

Wednesday night at 6:30 pm ET the Gamecocks host No.19 Florida then on Saturday they will head to Lexington to play No.5 Kentucky.

Florida (5-0), Kentucky (5-0) and South Carolina (4-0) are the only three unbeaten teams in the SEC.

That will change by this team next week when the next set of polls are released.

