USC Men's Basketball Officially Hires Chuck Martin as New Assistant Coach

(Photo: Indiana University Athletics, Custom)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The University of South Carolina men's basketball team has hired Chuck Martin as one of their new assistant coaches.

News19 had reported the hire several day ago, but it became official Monday.

Martin, who is no relation to Head Coach Frank Martin, brings over 15 years of coaching experience at the Division I level to the staff, including serving as an assistant coach at Indiana the past three seasons, and as the head coach at Marist for five season.

“Extremely excited to add Chuck Martin to our staff,” Frank Martin said. “Chuck brings unbelievable experience after working on different staffs with John Calipari, Norm Roberts and Tom Crean, along with being a head coach himself at Marist. His enthusiasm for people is what won me over that he would be a great fit for how we work at the University of South Carolina.”

“I’m really excited to join Frank Martin and his staff here at South Carolina,” Chuck Martin said. “I’m excited to be a part of the program that he has built and I’m excited to be a part of the community here in Columbia. I’m really looking forward to learning from one of the best coaches in the country.”

Martin, a native of Bronx, N.Y., played two seasons at Champlain Junior College (Vermont), before finishing his college career at Monmouth where he earned a degree in communications in 1993. Martin and his wife, Lee, have three children, daughter Ashley-Monet, and sons, Jordan and Justin.

© 2017 WLTX-TV