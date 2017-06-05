South Carolina Gamecocks guard Sindarius Thornwell (0) drives around Alabama Crimson Tide guard Dazon Ingram (12) in the quadruple overtime game at Colonial Life Arena. The Alabama Crimson Tide won 90-86. (Photo: Jeff Blake, Jeff Blake)

COLUMBIA, SC - The one player who stood out during South Carolina's run to the Final Four received probably his highest honor as a Gamecock. Former USC guard Sindarius Thornwell will have a scholarship in his name.

The school announced today that they have opened funding for an endowed scholarship that will be awarded on an annual basis to a student athlete on the men's basketball team who represents Thornwell's tenacity and competitiveness.

Thornwell, out of Lancaster, finished his career as the third all time on the career scoring list with 1,940 points. He is the program leader with 132 starts. He's also top five in made free throws, steals, and games played. You can add ninth in career assists and 10th in rebounds to his Gamecock accomplishments.

In his senior season Thornwell was named 2017 SEC Player Of The Year leading the Gamecocks to their first ever Final Four appearance averaging 23.6 points and 7 rebounds during their run.

This will be the first endowed scholarship for a men's basketball player. Gamecock manager Mac Credille bears his name for the USC's Men's Basketball Manager scholarship which was established in 2016. The scholarship goes to men's basketball student manager. That's the only other endowed scholarship affiliated with the program.

If you want to help fund the Thornwell scholarship go here-https://giving.sc.edu/givenow.aspx

