USC Now 1st In The SEC After Kentucky Loss

Feb 4, 2017; Columbia, SC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Sindarius Thornwell (0) drives around Georgia Bulldogs forward Yante Maten (1) in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeff Blake, Jeff Blake)

COLUMBIA, SC - After No.24 Florida dismantled No.8 Kentucky 88-66 at home tonight guess who is the new SEC leader? No.19 South Carolina moves into sole possession of the SEC with a 9-1 mark in conference play and 19-4 overall record.

USC defeated Georgia 77-75 Saturday afternoon and waited to see if the Gators could knock off the Wildcats. Florida (18-5, 8-2 SEC) never trailed in their victory and now the SEC is all to South Carolina.

The road to the SEC title won't be easy for the Gamecocks. USC has won four straight games and will host Alabama on Tuesday night.

Even though USC is number one in the SEC it will not get any easier going forward. The next five games for South Carolina include Mississippi State, Arkansas, Vanderbilt and Florida. Four of those teams have .500 or above records in SEC play. Vanderbilt is 4-6 in SEC but they beat Florida.

The Gamecocks will be in Gainesville, FL when they play the Gators on Tuesday, Feb. 22. That game could determine the SEC title. Keep in mind Kentucky will host Florida on Feb. 25 as well.

March Madness is still a month away but the Gamecocks are in a great position to not only make the tournament but can turn this season into a historic one under Frank Martin.

(© 2017 WLTX)