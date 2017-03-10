USC Out of SEC Tournament with Loss to Alabama

Sindarius Thornwell drive against Alabama on March 10, 2017. (Photo: Jim Brown, USA TODAY Sports Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP, AP) - Braxton Key had 18 points, Riley Norris added 12 and Alabama made 10 of 12 free throws down the stretch to lead Alabama past South Carolina 64-53 on Friday in a Southeastern Conference Tournament quarterfinal.



Key made 3 of 4 from the line during the critical stretch that finally gave the Crimson Tide space from the Gamecocks in a tense contest.



The Tide (19-13) scored the game's final 10 points to earn their second straight win over the Gamecocks, who missed their final seven shots. They also controlled the boards 42-27 and shot 45 percent to move on to Saturday's semifinals against top-seeded Kentucky.



Sindarius Thornwell had 16 points for South Carolina (22-10) but struggled much of the game. P.J. Dozier had 15 points and Rakym Felder had 10 as the Gamecocks shot 37 percent.

USC will now have to wait until Sunday night to see where they're seeded in the NCAA Tournament. Assuming they get pick--and most expect they will--it will be their first tournament selection in 13 years.

