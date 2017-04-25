WLTX
USC Pitcher To Miss Rest Of The Season

Joe Cook, wltx 12:24 AM. EDT April 26, 2017

COLUMBIA, SC - Unfortunate and untimely news has come out out of the USC baseball program. Junior pitcher Clarke Schmidt will miss the rest of season. An MRI revealed a torn ligament in his right elbow. The team made the announcement on Tuesday.
 
The right handed pitcher finishes with a 1.34 ERA which is second best in the SEC this year. He also threw 70 strikeouts with a 4-2 record in 9 starts this year. 
 
Schmidt was an All-American and All-SEC ace last season.
 

