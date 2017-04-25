USC Pitcher To Miss Rest Of The Season

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - Unfortunate and untimely news has come out out of the USC baseball program. Junior pitcher Clarke Schmidt will miss the rest of season. An MRI revealed a torn ligament in his right elbow. The team made the announcement on Tuesday.

The right handed pitcher finishes with a 1.34 ERA which is second best in the SEC this year. He also threw 70 strikeouts with a 4-2 record in 9 starts this year.

Schmidt was an All-American and All-SEC ace last season.

For the full release on Schmidt go here- http://www.gamecocksonline.com/sports/m-basebl/spec-rel/042517aaa.html

© 2017 WLTX-TV