USC Player Wasn't at Bar During Alleged Assault, Lawyer Says

Deebo Samuel (Photo: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The lawyer for South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Deebo Samuel says his client was not at a Columbia bar when an alleged assault took place last weekend.

Attorney Neal Lourie released a statement from his law firm Thursday afternoon, saying his client is innocent.

"Our investigation has confirmed Mr. Samuel's statement that he was not present and had not part in the alleged incident," the statement reads. "We expect Mr. Samuel to be cleared of any wrong doing by the Columbia Police Department."

A report filed by the victim says the incident took place early in the morning of April 29 at The Saloon on Harden Street in Columbia's Five Points.

A man told officers that three people--who were identified in the report as two current USC players and one former player--knocked his phone out of his hand. He said the trio then became agitated, and the argument quickly escalated to a physical fight.

The man told officers he was hit multiple times by the players, and was left with swelling around his left eye. The bar's staff separated the group, and escorted them out of the bar.

The three were not at the bar to be identified or questioned by police when officers arrived. The players names were listed on an incident report in connection to the incident.

"It's unfortunate [Samuel's] reputation was tarnished by inaccurate reporting and a rush to publish a story without any independent corroboration," he said. "I hope there will be a retraction with as strong a headline as the initial false report."

No charged have been filed. News19 is not naming the other players because they have not been charged.

