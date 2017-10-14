USC Players Comfort Tennessee Quarterback After Loss

USC's Jake Bentley offers an encouraging word to Vols QB Jarrett Guarantano after his team's 15-9 win. (Photo: Hale McGranahan/SEC Country)

Knoxville, TN (WLTX) - Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano had just missed a chance to give his team an epic last-second victory over South Carolina.

It was his first game starting for the Vols, and it obviously would have been big for him to hit his receiver and thrill the Volunteer nation. But it didn't happen, and USC prevailed 15-9.

Moments afterward, he sat down on the side of the field with head in his hands, dejected.

But USC receiver Bryant Edwards came over and gave him a pat on the back. And Gamecock quarterback Jake Bentley saw what was happening and raced over to Guarantano. He knelt down, and said something to him. Then Bentley and one of the Vols players each offered Guarantano a hand and literally got him back on his feet.

Bentley followed up with a hug.

