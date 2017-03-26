Harris Pastides talks to the crowd at the Colonial Life Arena on March 27, 2017. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Sorry USC students--you'll still be in class Monday.

South Carolina President Dr. Harris Pastides announced on social media late Sunday night that class would still be in session Monday, despite the euphoria over the team's first ever Final Four berth.

"Sorry students," Pastides. "If we cancel classes tomorrow, what would we do after a WBB [women's basketball] win tomorrow? You had fun today. Go to class tomorrow."

In an amusing moment during a victory rally at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, the players and the crowd pleaded with USC President Dr. Harris Pastides to let students have the day off Monday. Pastides did not commit to a decision one way or the other at that moment, but said he needed to 'think it over,' and even tossed out the idea of a delayed opening.

