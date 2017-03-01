USC Quarterback Brandon McIlwain Leaves Team

(Photo: USA TODAY SPORTS)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina quarterback Brandon McIlwain says he's leaving the team, announcing on Twitter that he will transfer to another school.

McIlwain issued a statement late Wednesday afternoon on the social media platform.

"God is constantly working in our lives and talking to us in any way He can," McIlwain wrote. "The best advice I have ever been given is to listen. He has a plan and when I truly realized that, I understood to follow His lead. After much thought and prayer, I have decided to transfer from the University of South Carolina. This is one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make, but I know it's right and God has a plan. Wearing Garnet and Black has been an honor and a privilege for me. I will cherish the time I spent at USC and I thank all the people in Columbia and the Gamecock Nation who have shown me love and support, but at this point it is time to make a change. Please respect my decision. Forever to thee."

McIlwain played just one season at Carolina, going 1-2 in the three games he started. He completed 62-of-118 passes for 600 yards with two TDs and one interception, and had 63 carries for 127 yards and two score

But with the emergency of Jake Bentley, a fellow freshman who performed well down the stretch and is the presumed starter all next year, it was clear he likely wouldn't get as many opportunities on the field.

McIlwain was also a member of the baseball team.

