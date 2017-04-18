USC Rallies To Edge Davidson In Baseball

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - The Gamecocks found themselves in hole against Davidson on Tuesday night but clutch hitting helped them prevail for their 23rd win of the season.

Things didn't look too good for USC as the Wildcats hit not one but two solo home runs in the top of the fourth. Davidson went up 2-0 after Will Robertson and Brian Fortier homers.

But here come the Gamecocks. In the bottom of the seventh. Jacob Olson hits a single that's good for two runs and the game is tied going into the ninth.

Then here comes the Bride. Jonah Bride double to left and that scores Alex Destino and that's your game winner.

Tyler Johnson gets the saves as USC rallies for a 3-2 win.

USC travels to Gainesville to face the No.10 Gators who edged North Florida 2-1 on Tuesday night as well.South Carolina and Florida are tied for 2nd in SEC East with 8-7 records.

© 2017 WLTX-TV