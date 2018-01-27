USC Ready For Round 3 Against Mizzou

USC head women's basketball coach Dawn Staley will lead the Gamecocks against Clemson Thursday night.

COLUMBIA, SC - Round three of the heavyweight duel between South Carolina and Mizzou will have a change of scenery come Sunday night. This time Sophie Cunningham and the Tigers have to come to the CLA.

The South Carolina women's team will have their hands full on Sunday when they play 11th ranked Missouri. There is some bad blood between these programs. USC lost the last two meetings against the Tigers but those games were in Columbia, Missouri. Sunday's game will be at the CLA where USC is 2-0 against the Tigers.

Fans have been anticipating this game since a very physical and poorly officiated game earlier this month. Tomorrow Gamecock nation will be in full force to power Dawn Staley and her team to a payback victory.

Staley and the Gamecocks are anxious for this one too but they're focused on the game plan even though there will be a lot of emotions in this game.

"I think it's just fueling our fire. This is something that we're going into. We're excited for this game but at the same time we're taking it like that same game for any other team," A'ja Wilson said

Wilson scored 8 points and fouled out when USC played Mizzou back on Jan.7. She said that she learned that she can't play selfishly. That led to her getting that last foul and not being able to finish the game. She also learned that USC will just have to play through everything whether there are whistles or not. Maybe the most important lesson is that the Gamecocks just need to be themselves no matter the circumstance.

"We're not going to change up anything, not going to change our system, stay within our roles, come together and get this win," Wilson said.

Mizzou has a let's say physical style of play led by Cunningham who is one of the top players in the conference. She can score inside and outside but the third time may be the charm for USC to slow her and the Tigers down.

"What's on the game is to win the game. I think it's an opportunity for us to beat a ranked team, an opportunity for us to protect our house, an opportunity to get a SEC win," Staley said.

As far as the revenge, grudge match theme and raw emotion that came from that last loss against Mizzou USC's head coach is leaving that up to the fans to support them through it.

"You know I think our fans will give the extra stuff and we'll let them feed us the energy that we need to win the game."

Tip off is at 6 pm at Colonial Life Arena between No.9 USC and No.11 Mizzou.

