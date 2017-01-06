USC's Kaela Davis On Team Improvement And SEC Play
South Carolina will face Florida in Gainsville this Sunday at noon for another second road conference game. Kaela Davis, USC's second leading scorer (14.4 ppg) talks about how the team has improved defensively and going full tilt into conference play.
wltx 12:02 AM. EST January 07, 2017
