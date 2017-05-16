USC's Katelyn Dambaugh And Ana Pelaez Preview NCAA Finals

The South Carolina women's golf team is coming off a Regional title as they get ready for the NCAA Championships this weekend. Senior Katleyn Dambaugh and freshman Ana Pelaez talk about what's working well for USC as they head to the finals.

wltx 2:42 PM. EDT May 16, 2017

