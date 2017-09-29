USC Says It's Not the Target of a Federal Investigation, Will Get Independent Review

Lamont Evans (Photo: Kelly Lambert-USA TODAY Sports)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner says the team is not the target of a federal investigation, in the wake of the news that a former basketball assistant with the school was indicted on charges related to a federal corruption case.

Tanner issued a statement Friday afternoon, where he also said no current or former members of the team are involved in the probe, other than Lamont Evans. Tanner also said he's ordering an independent review of the issues related to the investigation.

Earlier this week Evans, who was an assistant coach for the USC men's basketball team for four years, was indicted along with nine other people, including other coaches, sports agents, and representatives from athletics apparel companies.

"We have received no information to indicate that any current or former member of the USC staff is involved in the federal investigation, other than the previously identified former assistant coach, Lamont Evans," Tanner wrote.

"To proactively demonstrate our commitment to integrity and compliance, we will hire an independent third party that specializes in NCAA matters to conduct a review of the issues that relate to the federal investigation," Tanner continued. "Our review will be conducted in coordination with the Department of Justice and the NCAA in a collaborative manner."

"The Athletics Department has an extensive education and monitoring program and conducts regular training sessions with coaches and student athletes on NCAA rules. Our efforts have been praised and we expect this review will affirm that once again"

The coaches named in the indictment are accused of taking bribes in exchange for pressuring college basketball players to eventually sign with professional sports agents.

Evans was at USC from 2002 to 2016, leaving the program in April of 2016 when he was hired by the Oklahoma State. Some of the claims in the indictment against Evans were from the last several months that he was at USC.

According to federal documents, Evans expected $2,000 a month from the sports agents. He told them his influence was necessary in their careers, especially with star players who may be "one and done.'

The feds say Evans began talking to those agents in December of 2015 and met with them in March of the following year, while he was still a Gamecock assistant.

Oklahoma State fired Evans Thursday.

