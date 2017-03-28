USC Says They're Enjoying 'Every Minute' of This Ride

(Photo: Elsa/Getty Images)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The last two weeks have been a thrilling journey for the Gamecocks sports nation, as they've seen the men's basketball team reach unprecedented heights , and the women once again make the Final Four.

USC men's basketball coach Frank Martin says he think's it's been a pretty special time too.

"They're enjoying every single minute of this ride," Martin said Monday. "They don't want it to end. They're fearless in their approach every day."

The team plays their first-ever game in the Final Four Saturday night, when they take on Gonzaga out in Phoenix.

"It's gonna be awesome," Martin said. "It's going to be a great, great experience. These kids can one day sit around and tell their grandchildren what they accomplished and what they were a part of and and that's powerful stuff."

Before the tournament began, USC's men's team had only won three NCAA tournament games ever, and none since 1973. But since March 17, they've won four.

"This is a dream when you're a kid or a young coach and you picture yourself," Martin said. "I'm having the time of my life because of those kids in the locker room. They're phenomenal. They're just great to be around they care. They learn. They support each other. They accept coaching. That's why I'm having the time of my life. And all this winning, that's a reward for them."

If they can get two more wins, they'll get the ultimate reward: a national championship.

South Carolina meets Gonzaga at 6 p.m. Saturday in a game that will be broadcast on WLTX. We'll also have extended pre-game and post-game coverage that day.

