USC Scores on Opening Play of the Season

wltx 3:52 PM. EDT September 02, 2017

Charlotte, NC (WLTX) - That didn't take long. 

The South Carolina Gamecocks scored on literally their first play of the 2017 season, as wide receiver Deebo Samuel took the opening kickoff for a 97-yard score against NC State.

The Gamecocks are playing the Wolfpack up at Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium.

 

