USC Scores on Opening Play of the Season

Charlotte, NC (WLTX) - That didn't take long.
The South Carolina Gamecocks scored on literally their first play of the 2017 season, as wide receiver Deebo Samuel took the opening kickoff for a 97-yard score against NC State.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL IS BACK pic.twitter.com/JpSoxGP73p— Garnet&BlackAttack (@GABAttack) September 2, 2017
The Gamecocks are playing the Wolfpack up at Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium.
