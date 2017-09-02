USC Scores on Opening Play of the Season

South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) outruns North Carolina State Wolfpack place kicker Kyle Bambard (92) on his way to the goal line during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. (Photo: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)

Charlotte, NC (WLTX) - That didn't take long.

The South Carolina Gamecocks scored on literally their first play of the 2017 season, as wide receiver Deebo Samuel took the opening kickoff for a 97-yard score against NC State.

The Gamecocks are playing the Wolfpack up at Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium.

