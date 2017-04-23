USC Senior Wins SEC Women's Golf Title

Photo Credit-Gamecock W. Golf Twitter Account. @GamecockWGolf (Photo: Cook, Joseph)

HOOVER, AL - Move over Dustin Johnson and Wesley Bryan make room for another champion from the Palmetto State.South Carolina's Katelyn Dambaugh won the SEC women's golf title Sunday evening at the Greystone Golf Club in Hoover, Alabama.

The Goose Creek native finished at 12 under and won the medalist honor by one stroke. She is the second Gamecock to win the SEC title.

Dambaugh set a new tournament and school record shooting 204. Her best round was on Sunday with a 66. She led the Gamecocks to a fifth place finish. The senior was the runner up last year but now she is the best. More importantly she accomplished history with her dad watching.

"My mom was there when I won Regionals last year and that was special but this is the first time my dad has been able to be here when I win and that's really special," Dambaugh said.

Dambaugh said she played the best short game she's ever had. She had a series of birdie putts during her final round.

"I've just been so close recently and I love coming here and being able to win at one of my favorite golf courses that we play is pretty special."

When you're playing that well you almost realize how good you're playing and Dambaugh had to take a step back and get settled before making history.

"It's so important to stay loose and to not think about anything or get ahead of yourself. Today towards the end I started to get a little antsy and you know Coach (Kalen Anderson) had to calm me down a little bit and told me just keep going slow, take your time, walk slower you know things like that and just to you know not get ahead of myself. You know me and coach just went out there and tried to have fun and she said if we have fun then we know we'll do some special things and we did."

Dambaugh and the Gamecocks will now build off this performance as they prepare for the NCAA Regionals on May 8. The NCAA Selection show for the region sites takes place this Thursday April 27 on NCAA.com.

© 2017 WLTX-TV