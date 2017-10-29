USC Soccer Ends Winless Streak With Upset

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - Mark Berson and the USC men's soccer team hosting Old Dominion for senior day at Stone Stadium this afternoon. The Gamecocks rallied against the second best team in Conference USA.

Luca Mayr got USC on the board with a penalty kick and then Ben Gilligan finds the back of the net for the equalizer. USC scored two goals a minute a part to close out the first half and tie the game at 2-2.

Then in the 82nd minute freshman Justin Sukow scores his fifth goal of the season to gives USC the 3-2 victory. Sukow's third game winner of the year stops a 7 game winless streak for the Gamecocks.

USC wins their home finale and they'll wrap up the regular season against UAB on the road. Berson will go for win number 500 for his coaching career on Friday. USC will also play for the final spot in the conference tournament.

© 2017 WLTX-TV