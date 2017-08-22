WLTX
USC Soccer No.3 In The Country

Joe Cook, wltx 6:39 PM. EDT August 22, 2017

COLUMBIA, SC - The South Carolina women's soccer team moves up a spot in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 poll on Tuesday.
The Gamecocks are number three in country. USC also received one first place vote. 
 
They opened the season with a 2-0 win over UCF last Friday and earned a tough 2-1 win over Florida Gulf Coast on Sunday. Irmo product and USC senior Savannah McCaskill netted a PK for the game winner.
 
South Carolina plays their first road game of the year against Wake Forest Thursday night in Spry Stadium at 7:30.
 

