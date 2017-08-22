USC Soccer No.3 In The Country

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - The South Carolina women's soccer team moves up a spot in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 poll on Tuesday.

The Gamecocks are number three in country. USC also received one first place vote.

They opened the season with a 2-0 win over UCF last Friday and earned a tough 2-1 win over Florida Gulf Coast on Sunday. Irmo product and USC senior Savannah McCaskill netted a PK for the game winner.

South Carolina plays their first road game of the year against Wake Forest Thursday night in Spry Stadium at 7:30.

© 2017 WLTX-TV