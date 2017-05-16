USC Softball Coach Beverly Smith Talks NCAAs And USC Potential
The Gamecocks are in the NCAA tournament for the fifth straight year under head coach Beverly Smith and now she wants her team to get past the Regional. They have a tough grouping but she feels confident in the way her team has been playing as of late.
wltx 3:35 PM. EDT May 16, 2017
